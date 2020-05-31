Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police used tear gas on demonstrators in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday evening.
The protest was taking place near the Broward County main library when police deployed the gas near a parking garage.
There were reports that police were forced to disperse the crowds after someone threw a water bottle at police.
Protesters gather in downtown Fort Lauderdale:
CBS4 cameras captured protesters throwing the gas canisters back at police.
Several protesters remained in the area, while others dispersed.
Fort Lauderdale police were joined by BSO deputies. They were holding shields and wearing helmets.
As of Sunday evening, there was no curfew in place for Broward County.
