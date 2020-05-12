



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On February 25th, the warnings about coronavirus were ominous concerning its predicted spread across the US and the world.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” a Centers for Disease Control official said.

It did get bad. Almost three months later it’s a worldwide pandemic.

On February 25th, Dr. Rose Mary Stiffin, head of the Department of Health & Natural Sciences at Florida Memorial University, warned that Miami International Airport and Port Miami were possible pathways for coronavirus to enter our population.

“Not only for the Miami area but L.A. and New York where there are going to be international flights coming in on a daily basis,” she said.

She called it then and spoke to CBS4’s Hank Tester about that this week.

“Remember New York is the hub of international travel, people from all over fly in and out on a daily basis. It makes sense it would be an epicenter that would have it, it just makes sense,” she said.

“So it added up to trouble for you that New York was going to be on the list?” asked Tester.

“I knew New York was going to be on the list, that L.A. was going to be on the list, even Miami,” she said.

The virus ravaged New York. Miami-Dade County leads the state in coronavirus cases and death.

“I am not going to say I was right on. It does make sense. I have to go back to say it is behaving as a virus would,” said Stiffin.

Now as we enter a new chapter in the coronavirus story, the push to reopen and get the economy going again, Stiffen has a new warning.

“It will resurge, probably it will resume and make another outbreak,” she said. “It is going to be the same as it was before, New York, L.A., Miami, Chicago, most of the major cities.”

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

South Florida Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order