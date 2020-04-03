MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When was the last time you got in your car and actually drove somewhere? Amid the coronavirus pandemic and statewide stay-at-home order, many Floridians’ cars will be parked in the driveway for at least another month and that could lead to problems.

State figures show that Floridians are already driving less, as we attempt to flatten the curve. Compared to this time last year, gasoline demand is down as much as 50 percent in large metro areas, according to the Florida Petroleum and Marketers Association.

AAA says keep following the rules and stay-at-home, but don’t forget to check on your vehicle from time to time.

“Leaving the car unused for an extended period of time could leave it vulnerable to problems with your battery, brakes, and tires,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “There are a few simple things you can do to make sure your vehicle is ready to roll when it’s time to hit the road again.”

AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles: