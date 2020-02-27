Bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues have been ordered to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic and some South Florida cities have also enacted local curfews.

Here is a list of curfews currently in effect. This list will be updated.

MIAMI-DADE:

City of Miami Beach: 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the city’s entertainment district. This curfew is expanding for the entire city starting Tuesday March 24. The curfew will be in effect daily from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. The public beach from 5th to 15th streets, including Lummus Park is closed.

Village of Key Biscayne: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

North Miami Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Hallandale Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. nightly. All beaches and city parks are closed.

Sunny Isles Beach: 11:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. until further notice.

BROWARD:

Coconut Creek: 11:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. until further notice.

PALM BEACH:

Palm Beach: 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

RELATED:

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER