Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers are opening up in South Florida, which is the area hardest hit.

In order to keep you informed about locations, we are compiling a list of drive-through testing facilities and the instructions you need to follow if you feel you need to get tested.

BROWARD:

WESTON: Cleveland Clinic’s Krupa Center

3250 Meridian Parkway

Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only patients with appointments will be scheduled.

Call 954-659-5951 to make appointment.

to make appointment. Callers will be screened by a nurse who will determine whether they meet testing criteria.

Patients who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing will be given an appointment and directed to the testing location.

The Cleveland Clinic will be accepting patients with or without insurance.

POMPANO BEACH: Broward Health

To be tested, patients must pre-register for scheduled appointment times.

No walk-ups or drive-ups can be screened or tested.

To schedule a time to be tested, patients must have a written prescription from a doctor and then call Broward Health at 954-320-5730 to register.

to register. Once scheduled, patients will receive a confirmation number.

From there, patients will bring a photo ID, the written prescription for COVID-19 testing, and the confirmation number to the mobile testing site to be swabbed and tested.

Test results will be sent to the prescribing physician who will then alert the patient to their status.

PEMBROKE PINES: C.B. Smith Park (Not operational yet)

C.B. Smith Park was selected as a possible future site because its size, 299 acres, and centralized location which make it an ideal candidate for future logistic or operational needs such as testing healthcare professionals, first responders and residents who are 65 or older and are symptomatic.

900 N Flamingo Rd.

MIAMI-DADE:

MIAMI: Community Health of South Florida, Inc.

Doris Ison Health Center

10300 SW 216 Street, Miami

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Patients are asked to call 305-252-4820 before heading to the health center.

before heading to the health center. Patients need to be ready to answer questions about travel, contact, and symptoms.

Patients have to have traveled to affected countries or been in contact with someone with the virus or have symptoms like fever, coughing, shortness of breath.

The cost of the test is $60 to $100. CHI says it is covered by insurance.

CHI plans to add a second testing location at its Marathon Health Center by March 23.

MIAMI GARDENS: HARD ROCK STADIUM (Not operational yet)

Members of the National Guard have set up tents in the parking lots on the eastern side of the Stadium. Those who have met CDC test criteria will be able to also get swabbed while in their vehicles.

347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens

Hours of operation: TBD

This list will be updated as more locations are made available.