FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Blue Angels have been making their way across the country to show their support for those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic and on Friday it was South Florida’s turn.

The men and women who work at Broward Health Medical Center were excited to see the aerial show.

“We always admire the men and women in uniform and it just makes it very special for them to fly over, recognizing the hard work we’re doing,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar, Chief of Staff at Broward Health.

“The Blue Angels symbolize hope and strength for our country and the American resolve and it just kind of brings unity to all of us front line workers as we desperately try to save the lives of these people with COVID,” said nurse Traci Vose.

When the six F-18 Hornets fly roared over South Florida’s hospitals, it’s their way of saying thanks to all the men and women on the front line; the first responders, the doctors, nurses, and people who keep the grocery stores open and operating.

“There’s no better time than now to say thank you to first responders, the unsung community heroes that are going above and beyond and sacrificing for us,” said Mickey Markoff, the Executive Director of the National Salute to America’s Heroes.

In Broward, the flight began above North Broward Medical Center in Deerfield Beach. It then made its way south along the eastern side of Broward circling hospitals along the way, much to the delight of cheering crowds below. After flying through Miami-Dade, the formation headed north over the western part of Broward.

Vose says she’s proud to stand with her co-workers as the nation says ‘thank you’.

“It’s amazing to be a part of the team. I mean yes, we were all very tired, but the symbolism of strength is going forth. When you think you have nothing left and, day by day, I saw everybody give more than what they had just to save these lives,” said Vose.

At Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, the doctors and nurses agreed that this was something special.

“It’s truly amazing to be recognized this way as heroes. To me, my heroes have always been my patients,” said Yani Pascual, clinical coordinator of the NICU at Mercy.