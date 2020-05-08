



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.

That’s according to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez who announced that they have set May 18th as the target date for a phase one reopening.

Under phase one, the mayor said some non-essential businesses and restaurants would be able to open with restrictions. He did not specify which businesses.

Gimenez stressed that May 18 was a target date and some businesses still had some work to do in order to be ready.

“Tomorrow I will be meeting with our medical experts who worked with those groups. I have spoken to the governor who is in agreement that Miami-Dade should move forward in opening certain sectors of the economy,” said Gimenez.

Gimenez said at each step they will be following the recommendations of their medical experts including the Florida Department of Health, doctors from Jackson Health System, the medical schools of FIU and the University of Miami.

“We want to make sure our seniors and at-risk individuals are protected. We need to get the economy going again and do it as safely as possible,” he said.

When asked if the county was ready for a phase one reopening, Gimenez said yes because the metrics were there to support it.

He stressed that no beaches will reopen under phase one.

WATCH: MAYOR CARLOS GIMENEZ VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE

The mayor also announced that two drive-thru COVID-19 test sites would lower their minimum age to 12-years-old and up. Those under 17 must have parental approval.

The new age limit applies to the sites at both the Tamiami Fairgrounds and South Dade Government Center.

The 18-years and older criteria still applies to the drive-thru test sites at Marlins Park and the Holy Family Catholic Church in North Miami.

“For all those sites, you do not have to be experiencing symptoms to get tested. But you do have to call to make an appointment for testing the next day. County residents can call (305) 499-8767,” said Gimenez.

The mayor said that Jackson Health Urgent Care Centers throughout the county will be providing free testing at their locations.

“As we test more people, we expect to get more positive results but that doesn’t mean that people will end up in the hospital. In fact, most of the people who tested positive had few symptoms or, many of them, none at all. We continue to see a tamping down of hospitalizations. Yesterday’s hospital report shows 582 coronavirus patients throughout Miami-Dade County. That’s the lowest number of patients in the hospital since I first issued the emergency order number 18-20 on April 4th,” said Gimenez.

The mayor said Mother’s Day is this weekend and reminded people to practice social distancing while visiting family members. Wear a face mask if you’re inside, he said, better yet if you have an outdoor space, celebrate there.

“We have a very clear picture of the problems we will face if we fail to do this. Two weeks after Easter and Passover, we saw a spike in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations here in the county. This happened despite our warnings to stay safer at home. People are eager to see each other and they were so eager they broke the rules of social distancing. So please do not put your loved ones or our community in danger,” said Gimenez.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

South Florida Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order