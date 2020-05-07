



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Walmart will open its first drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Broward on Friday.

It will be in the parking lot of the store at 3306 N University Drive in Sunrise.

The site will test adults who meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on who should be tested including responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms. Individuals must be 18 years and older.

Testing will be by appointment only. The can be made through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility.

Testing will be done Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

“Walmart is committed to supporting the communities we serve and proud to assist in expanding COVID-19 testing in the City of Sunrise during this unprecedented time,” said Adriana Pereira-Reyes, Walmart Public Affairs Senior Director for Florida.

Those being tested must wear a mask once on-site and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria and ID check.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer.

There is no walk-up testing.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and delivering the results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at (866) 448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

