ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – An economic task force in Central Florida is discussing possible guidelines and mandates for Orlando theme parks when they re-open.
They are just initial suggestions for parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando.
Orange County officials say they are waiting on guidance from Governor Ron DeSantis before moving ahead with any plans.
Some of the guidelines including opening parks at 50 percent capacity and eventually moving to 75 percent when conditions improve.
Other guidelines include making sure all employees wear face masks and putting touchless hand sanitizer stations at each attraction entrance and exit.
There are no confirmed dates for when the parks will reopen.
Walt Disney World has started canceling reservations through May 23rd. The Disney parks are officially closed through May 16th with no new bookings being made before June 1st.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.