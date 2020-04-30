MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Doral employee is accused of stealing N95 masks meant for essential city workers to use during the coronavirus pandemic.
When the city received its shipment of medical supplies, which included the masks, it was taken to a warehouse for storage. When workers checked the shipment, they discovered that 960 of the disposable masks were missing.
A review of surveillance video showed city employee Michel Merchan, 45, unpack and repack the boxes containing the masks, according to police. He then reportedly placed the boxes in his city-issued vehicle.
When detectives went to Merchan’s residence, police say they were able to recover 100 of the masks that had been stolen.
Merchan, a foreman with the Doral Public Works Department, had been employed by the city for about seven months.
He’s been charged with grand theft and grand theft of medical equipment.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
You must log in to post a comment.