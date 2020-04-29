FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A new drive-thru COVID-19 test site is coming to Fort Lauderdale.
Mayor Dean Trantalis is set to announce Wednesday that the site, in Holiday Park off East Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, will open Thursday, April 30th.
The mayor is expected to give details about the site, including who can be tested, if an appointment is needed, the number of tests per day, and the hours of operation.
A map of the site, released by the city, shows that the testing area will be in the baseball field parking lot near Sunrise Boulevard. The test site will have two lanes.
The map also shows that first responders will enter the test site from the East Sunrise Boulevard entrance to the park, while the general public will enter from the Federal Highway entrance to the park.
