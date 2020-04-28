



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale officials are expected to announce Tuesday whether they will reopen parks, marinas and other recreational facilities to the public.

On Monday, Miami-Dade and Broward counties’ mayors announced the first wave of reopenings of parks, marinas, and golf courses with restrictions.

Miami-Dade released the full list of guidelines that’ll start Wednesday.

In Broward, the county will open most parks, golf courses, and marinas.

C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines will remain closed because it is a coronavirus test site.

Some county pools will open, while community pools at apartments and condos can once again have swimmers.

But beaches will stay closed along with stores because the county has more work to do to fight COVID-19.

“We will need to do more robust testing including antibody testing to ensure that we continue to protect the safety and well-being of all the people of Broward County,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

Broward’s phase one of openings will have restrictions, like limited hours and social distancing measures.

Holness said he’s mostly on the same page and level of restrictions as neighboring county mayors.

“It makes no sense that we don’t do it together. We are one community extending through four counties. People don’t know where the border is between Miami and Broward County,” he said.

Despite county leaders in Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Monroe staying on the same page, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez isn’t moving at their speed.

He said the city of Miami is not ready to open parks, golf courses and waterways until they see a drop in the number of people with symptoms, a drop in cases over two weeks and for hospitals to no longer operate in crisis mode.

