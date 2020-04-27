MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez appears ready to open some parts of the county, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said they are not there yet.

“They are looking at opening some things we’re not quite ready to open just yet, their marinas and parks. The indications we have are that they are looking at opening them up at some point next week. Obviously, they have talked about hiring hundreds of different employees from different parts of the county and borrowing some employees from sports franchises to enforce social distancing, which is smart. Obviously we need to do everything we can if we are going to open up those things, which I don’t think in the city we’re ready to do. We are still somewhat fearful that people may not respect social distancing rules and that is going to be very, very hard to enforce. But if we are going to open them up, then they have to be very intensely policed and very intensely monitored,” said Suarez.

In a video message on Sunday, the mayor said they were very proactive on the front end, canceling large events, they were one of the first cities to issue stay at home orders, and instituting a curfew.

The mayor said he was ‘patient 2’ in Miami-Dade which now has more than 10-thousand COVID-19 positive cases.

“We want to be extremely careful, we realize how quickly this virus can spread from two to 10-thousand in little over a month. We know that if we are not cautious on the back end, we could have another wave, something that would be disastrous for our residents and our economy as well,” said Suarez.

Suarez and city leaders will host a virtual press conference on Monday to discuss a phased reactivation plan to help Miami residents and businesses begin returning to normal.