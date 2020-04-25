



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis held a Saturday morning press conference from the Florida Cleveland Clinic in Weston to update Floridians on the latest on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis spoke about how National Guard strike teams made up of four people have been going to nursing homes throughout the state to test residents and staff at these facilities.

DeSantis explained that the sate has seen the lowest rate of hospitalizations yet.

He said this is hopeful news and that he sees this as evidence of the flattening of the curve when it comes to the virus.

He also mentioned that antibody tests that the state has ordered are due on May 1.

DeSantis said “millions of masks” have been sent to nursing homes throughout the state to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the most vulnerable.

The governor also answered various questions about people eventually returning to work and returning to normalcy. At this point, he has not given a date or clear set guidelines on that yet.

He did emphasize with doctors that social distancing will continue to be important.

He reminded Floridians that if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, to go ahead and stay at home.

“With the increase of testing at nursing homes and walk-up sites, more positive results are expected, but the rate is going down,” the governor said.

Watch what Governor DeSantis had to say:



The governor also said the state’s hospital capacity is at about 40 percent and we are in good shape.

The governor was joined by Cleveland Clinic doctors Wael Barsoum and others to discuss testing, treatment, and other measures taken to maintain residents from getting infected by the virus.

“There is a tremendous amount of hope going forward. We have learned a lot about this disease,” said doctor Barsoum.

