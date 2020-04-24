



ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A man accused of shoplifting in a central Florida convenience store, reportedly spit on a police officer and said he had coronavirus when they arrested him.

Christopher Abad, 26, was arrested Monday night at an Orlando 7-Eleven and charged with theft, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to an Orlando police arrest report.

Abad coughed on and tried to kick an officer who attempted to handcuff him, police said. Once secured, Abad spit on the officer and tried to spit on other officers, the report said.

Abad also reportedly threatened to shoot a store employee who confronted him.

Police haven’t confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.

Abad was being held on $3,600 bond.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors charged Jamal Curry, 31, of St. Petersburg, with perpetrating a biological weapons hoax after police said he coughed on an officer’s arm during a domestic violence arrest and claimed to have COVID-19. Curry later tested negative for the virus.

