



NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It was quite the surprise for Gregory Ceasar.

“Thank you Lord,” he said as he received unexpected packages of food and sanitary supplies.

Ceasar, who has been unemployed since the COVID-19 pandemic, said it’s been tough. He hasn’t had enough money to buy gas so he could go to a drive-thru food distribution site.

“It’s just pretty hard what we are going through right now. This is truly a blessing. It made my life. It made my day and my year,” said Ceasar.

However, he wasn’t the only one smiling ear to ear.

“I feel blessed and very fortunate and thankful,” said North Miami Beach resident Zachery Sanders.

In efforts to help families impacted during this crisis, the City of North Miami Beach partnered with the Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Feed the Children, Teleperformance and other organizations to distribute hundreds of boxes filled with meals.

“This is for feeding families that can not go to the drive-thru site. These are for the people that are stuck at home, who have no transportation or are too fragile. For the elderlies as well,” said Tobi Ash, Director of Joshua’s Heart.

In a knock, drop and roll method, hundreds of families felt the love of their community.

“That’s what I needed and you guys have been a real blessing to me,” said Ceasar.

If you are a family in need, you can call (305) 948-2900 to be considered for the next food distribution.

