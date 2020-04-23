Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is getting its first walk-up COVID-19 test site.
It is expected to open Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14500 NE 11th Avenue, in North Miami.
Anyone with symptoms will be able to walk up and get tested.
Broward has two walk-up sites, one in Lauderhill the other in Pompano Beach.
Governor Ron DeSantis said several walk-up test sites will open across the state to help low income and minority communities where people may not have access to a car.
