



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Guard will be on hand Thursday to administer tests to staffers and residents at St. Anne’s Nursing Center and Residence in SW Miami-Dade, after 10 staffers and 4 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

Catholic Health Services released a video highlighting precautions being taken at the center in SW Miami-Dade.

The video features Sandra Cabezas, executive director of Catholic Health Services’ South Campus, showing viewers precautions they are taking to “safeguard the lives of residents and employees.”

The nursing home’s website says, “Residents with confirmed COVID-19 have been moved to a specially equipped Isolation and Recovery Wing as we continue caring for them, following the guidelines and recommendations of the Florida Department of Health and the CDC.”

In addition to the 14 diagnosed cases, there are six staffers awaiting results.

Click here to see the information provided on their website.

Cabezas says staff members are screened as they come into the center.

She showed the dining room, where the National Guard will be testing residents and staff members.

