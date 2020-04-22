



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The C.B. Smith drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Pembroke Pines has expanded its criteria.

The site will now test those 18 years and over who are asymptomatic or symptomatic and first responders and healthcare workers who are asymptomatic or symptomatic.

They will also now re-test people with a previous COVID-19 positive result. Those people must wait at least 14 days from their initial positive test to be re-tested.

Every person who wants to be tested at the site must pre-register by calling (954) 276-4680. The call center is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If multiple individuals are coming in one car, each individual must be pre-registered.

Every person must bring identification; driver’s license, passport, or a state issued ID (no pictures or photocopies).

Memorial Healthcare System will notify all registrants of positive and negative results by phone.

Registrants who provided an e-mail address during registration will receive a link to register to Memorial MyChart, where they will be able to see their results in their electronic medical record.

Memorial Healthcare System’s COVID-19 test results line is 954-276-1500 to request test results be emailed or for any other testing questions.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order