



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Masks are now mandatory for Publix employees. The mandate went into effect Monday, according to a statement on the company website.

The company says it will provide the face coverings for all associates and gloves for select employees while inventory is available.

Publix added that employees who are not normally required to wear gloves will be allowed to voluntarily wear them if they can still safely perform their job duties.

“We are providing face coverings for all of our associates and plastic gloves for customer service and pharmacy associates until our supplies are depleted,” company officials said. “At that time, associates are required to provide their own face covering, and customer service and pharmacy associates may use their personal supply of gloves.”

The company says this will be in effect until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Employees from at least seven different Publix stores in the South Florida area have tested positive for coronavirus

Publix has taken a number of steps to limit the risk for employees and customers.

The company has installed plexiglass shields at cash registers, made aisles one-way and adjusted store hours to allow more time for disinfecting.

