



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarkets confirmed another new case of COVID-19 at a South Florida store.

The associate works at the Cooper City store, located at 10018 Griffin Road, according to a spokesperson.

Other stores that have reported COVID-19 cases are:

Miami: 311 SW 7 th Street (Brickell location)

Street (Brickell location) Miami Beach: 1100 6 th Street

Street Miami Shores: 9050 Biscayne Blvd.

Coral Gables: 1500 South Douglas Road

Miami: Mary Brickell Village, 900 block of SW 1st Avenue

Miami: 20000 block of Old Cutler Road.

The company has not revealed which departments the employees worked in.

Publix Supermarkets said any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 will be given 14 days of paid sick leave.

All stores have implemented a heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touchpads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers, and continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

There is now in-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers of social distancing, plus visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing at registers.

Publix also is giving store employees the option of wearing masks and gloves. The company said it would supply the gloves but workers have to provide their own masks.

It has installed plexiglass shields at checkout, customer service and pharmacy registers.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time