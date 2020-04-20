MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A TSA agent who worked at Miami International Airport has died from COVID-19.
Victor Chung was one of TSA Miami’s founding officers. He joined in September 2002, a year after the tragedy of September 11th.
“His leadership, mentorship and his trusting friendship will be sorely missed. This is an incredible loss,” said Daniel Ronan, Federal Security Director, Transportation Security Administration, Miami International Airport.
Ronan said during his 17 years of service to the TSA led with distinction, dedication and professionalism.
