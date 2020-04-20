MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The re-opening of Jacksonville Beach not only brought out swarms of people looking for a few hours in the sun with the sand beneath their feet, but it also led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.
Jacksonville Beach police were patrolling the beach on Sunday to make sure people were practicing social distancing and other rules for beach activity when they came across Mario Matthew Gatti loitering near the dunes.
Officers learned there was a warrant charging Gatti with murder in Arnold, Pennsylvania, said Sgt. Tonya Tator. A warrant was issued for Gatti’s arrest after the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Michael Coover, Jr. in January.
Gatti, wearing a pair of American flag surfer shorts, was arrested without incident. He was being held in a Duval County jail.
The beach was reopened for active recreation only, like walking, running, swimming or surfing. Sunbathing, sitting in chairs or on towels and other passive activities aren’t allowed.
