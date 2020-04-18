



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The C.B Smith Park coronavirus test site has expanded its criteria.

Formerly it was for first responders, healthcare, and those 65 and older who were symptomatic. Now the site is now accepting residents 18-years and old who are symptomatic.

Additionally, it is now accepting all first responders and healthcare workers who are asymptomatic.

Registration is required. Those wishing to be tested can call (954) 276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily to register.

Every person who wants to be tested at this site must pre-register. If multiple individuals are coming in one car, each individual must be pre-registered.

Every person must bring identification. Driver’s License, Passport or State Issued ID (no pictures or photocopies).

Memorial Healthcare System clinical teams will notify all registrants of positive and negative results by phone. Registrants who provided an e-mail address during registration will receive a link to register to Memorial MyChart, where they will be able to see their results in their electronic medical record.

Memorial Healthcare System’s COVID-19 test results line is (954) 276-1500 to request their test results be emailed or for any other testing questions.

