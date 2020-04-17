Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami’s police chief has tested positive for coronavirus.
Chief Jorge Colina announced Friday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Deputy Chief Ronald Papier will run the department while Colina recovers.
Colina says his symptoms are mild, and his spirits are high.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.