CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Jorge Colina, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami’s police chief has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Jorge Colina announced Friday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Ronald Papier will run the department while Colina recovers.

Colina says his symptoms are mild, and his spirits are high.

RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus

Comments