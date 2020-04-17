Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Jacksonville is reopening its beaches on a limited basis.
Mayor Lenny Curry said he is encouraged by the data that shows the curve of COVID-19 cases in his city is flattening.
He said the beaches will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jacksonville parks will also reopen on Friday, but an order to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people will still be in effect.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
You must log in to post a comment.