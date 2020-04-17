



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coronavirus testing in South Florida will be expanded this weekend.

Governor Ron DeSantis said two new walk-up locations will open Saturday and be capped at 200 tests per day.

The locations will be Pompano Beach, at Mitchell Moore Park in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Street and in Fort Lauderdale, at the Urban League, in the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

DeSantis acknowledged that testing has not been accessible to everyone because some people do not have access to cars.

“We need to be able to reach into communities, particularly underserved communities, to provide access to testing,” he said.

To get tested, people must be showing symptoms. Appointments can be made by calling (954) 412-7300.

Currently, the testing sites open in South Florida are all drive-throughs, where people have to wait in their vehicles.

The governor said the state is also ramping up testing capacity in state labs.

“I’ve told the Surgeon General that I’d like to see us really expand that because we have Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami. If you’re able to do multiple thousands in those labs that would be a big deal. We are also looking at some other labs in Florida that think they have really good capacity,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said he hopes by opening the two new sites, it will take some of the pressure off the testing site at Hard Rock Stadium.

