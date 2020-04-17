



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Is it time to head back to the Florida Keys, yet? No, not exactly.

Everybody at this point probably needs a little of the laid back Florida Keys, but that kind of break is likely a long time coming until this coronavirus mess is solved.

Right now, the Keys has a checkpoint up on the Overseas Highway. So, if you are not a resident, you don’t get in.

That means tourists are out of luck.

Monroe County Tourist Development Council chairwoman Rita Irwin says, “Our life’s blood is tourism, and over 50 percent of our employment is related to the industry. We need to find a way to stay safe and talk to our friends, the tourists.”

So, how do you keep the message alive?

Keep the Keys top of mind for those who travel to the island chain, whether from South Florida or points north?

“Look, we are all in uncharted waters. Number one is safety. We are going to follow all the directives. People can come to the Keys when it is safe. We need to understand that people will drive down before they will take a plane in this recovery,” says Irwin.

That is called, “The drive market.” Tourists can easily drive to Key West or Key Largo.

Important to keep them engaged. How do you target them and keep the image of the Keys alive?

“We are doing two things: Rolling out a campaign called safe at home which is going to be on all the social media channels (Irwin shows the page on social media). Here is a look at the Key West and Florida Keys Facebook page and logo for the “safe at home campaign.”

Resorts and Keys attractions rolling out short videos on websites.

Lots of pretty pictures and Irwin says, “Our commercials just remind people to stay safe and when it is safe to come out and play… come play with us.”

