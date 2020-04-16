



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that South Florida will get two new walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Broward to help alleviate the long lines at Hard Rock Stadium.

The locations will be Pompano Beach, at Mitchell Moore Park in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Street and in Fort Lauderdale, at the Urban League, in the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Two hundred tests will be available.

The governor also announced action to help smooth the way for jobless Floridians to get their unemployment checks.

The governor issued Executive Order 20-104, which suspends the biweekly ‘actively seeking work’ reporting requirement by claimants.

