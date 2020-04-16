Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Feeding South Florida held two food distribution events Thursday in Broward.
One took place at Miramar Regional Park, at 16801 Miramar Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The other happened in Pembroke Pines at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, at 601 City Center Way. It was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m but the line was closed around 11 a.m. due to the large turnout.
Those who went had to stay in their vehicles and follow designated routes to the events.
