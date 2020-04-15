



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From big-name celebs to your average Joe, many are revealing some hair-raising experiences on social media since the stay at home orders took place.

The easiest fix for hair is to find a new way to style it, cover it or color it.

One option is online color delivery service Madison Reed, which has tutorial videos available for coloring and highlighting at home.

Actress Gabrielle Anwar took to her more than 47,000 followers on Instagram recently, posting a video of her coloring her own hair. In an interview with us via Zoom, Anwar said it was time for those grays to go, although she’s given up wearing makeup for the pandemic.

“I can handle either makeup and no gray, or no makeup and grays, I cannot do the double whammy, it’s just too overwhelming to my own self-esteem,” she said.

Anwar’s 16-year-old daughter Paisley shot the video at their Miami home. She used the color from her stylist in Los Angeles at Eco Organic Color Lab.

“So I’ve seen them do it so many times because I’m so gray (she laughs) I kind of had a decent idea of what to do,” she said.

Kim Kardashian had a tougher time with her daughter while posting an Instagram tutorial about how to apply and blend natural-looking makeup using her own line, but her six-year-old daughter North kept barging in on her.

“Can you please let me do this North? I am literally hiding out in the guest bathroom because my kids won’t leave me alone,” she said in the video.

And let’s not forget the men.

For those who like their hairstyle short and neat, barber John Delgado, owner ofMr. Fineline barbershop in Kendall, said use pomade and products for styling and go slow with cutting for a cleanup. He cuts his own air in a video shared on his Instagram.

“The biggest tip that I would have is don’t try to get too brave. Don’t try to replicate the exact cut you get at the barbershop or the salon,” he said while demonstrating how he cuts his hair. “You can just take those long hairs and go down, just work on, just take those long hairs off the ears.”

And as for the mani-pedi predicament. If yours are gel or dip and still on, there is a removal guide on PopSugar.

Like in the salon, you use 100 percent acetone dipped in cotton. Wrap each nail in aluminum foil and then leave on for five minutes. Use a nail scraper and push forward from the cuticle to the tip. It’s important to follow that instruction, as seen in the tutorial because “if you do it backwards and start at the tip you risk severely damaging your nail.”

As for me, my nails are clean, I’m just going for short and neutral for now. It is just another example of how we are all in this together. Remember to stay safe at home.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order