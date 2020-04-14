



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hard Rock Stadium will begin its second day of coronavirus testing with its new expanded criteria and cars starting lining up very early.

Gates open at 9:00 a.m., but around five in the morning, the line of cars was already quite long.

The demand for testing is significant, but the question still remains if the state will be conducting more tests at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site.

The testing site is capped at 400 tests per day.

Monday, just 90 minutes after the gates opened, the site reached capacity for the day.

The site initially was testing only seniors showing symptoms and first responders; but now if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 or if you were exposed to a person with the coronavirus, you can get tested, whether you have symptoms or not.

A person of any age can get tested as well and the test is now a throat swab instead of a nasal swab making it easier to test children.

The test is also free and no appointment is needed at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite the expanded criteria and number of people being tested increasing from 250 to 400 a day at this site, some people don’t think the State is testing enough people.

“I’m 61 and I just started with my symptoms not too long ago. I haven’t been able to get tested until now,” said Eliana.

“I don’t think it is fair to the public only testing such a small percentage of people. We are all still at risk,” said Remi Davis.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is creating strike teams to increase testing of willing residents and staff of long term care facilities, he has been criticized that the state is not testing enough people.

“It ends up being about 1 test for every 85 residents of those 3 southeastern Florida Counties,” he said.

We have reached out to the Governor’s office to see if they do plan on adding to the 400 test capacity at the Hard Rock Stadium site. We are waiting on a response.