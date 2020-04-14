



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office personnel stood in formation Tuesday morning to salute medical personnel at the Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

They held signs and clapped for a period of 20 minutes as nurses, doctors and other essential staff made their way inside the medical facility to keep combating the coronavirus.

“They deserve it and we are here to let them know that,” said Ken Kronheim, the District Fire Chief of BSO Fire Rescue in Lauderdale Lakes.

As health care workers walked into the emergency room, ready to fight in the front lines against COVID-19, these first responders made sure to show their appreciation.

“This is a team sport to get through this bad crazy time,” said Jeff Welch, CEO at Florida Medical Center.

“People respond regardless of what patch they are wearing,” said Kronheim.

Together they stand, working to save lives.

“People working inside these halls and our first responders are heroes,” said Welch.

Heroes don’t always wear capes.

“They are scared themselves and they can’t show it,” said EMS Liaison, Julie Hermit.

Heroes do push forward. They are brave.

“They just needed that little push, that little bit more of appreciation. Knowing that people care. People really see that they are doing something,” said Hermit.

