MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An inmate at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami has tested positive for the coronavirus.
#MDCR has been notified that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The affected housing unit is being thoroughly cleaned, inmates are quarantined and staff who had been in contact are being sent for testing.
— MiamiDadeCorrections (@MDCCorrections) April 9, 2020
According to a tweet sent out by the Miami-Dade Corrections Department, the affected housing unit is being thoroughly cleaned, inmates are quarantined and staff who had been in contact are being sent for testing.
Earlier in the week, the Florida Department of Corrections reported four inmates, and 37 employees at 17 prisons and three probation offices throughout the state have tested positive for COVID-19.
