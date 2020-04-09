



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To stem the spread of COVID-19, two more cities have passed executive orders requiring people to cover their mouth and nose when going out.

The orders, issued by Hialeah and North Miami Beach, vary slightly.

Overall, they say people should cover their faces when going to essential businesses. Face coverings are required in grocery stores, pharmacies and when going to restaurants for take-out. Face covering is required at city facilities.

All essential employees are also required to wear a mask on the job if

According to Hialeah’s executive order, all employees, contractors, operators, or agents of essential services businesses “must cover their nose and mouth with a mask “when the performance of their employment duties or business activities in providing an essential service to the public involves person-to-person contact with the public and a minimum six-foot distance cannot be maintained.”

Construction sites are also included.

The masks can be homemade if they abide by CDC guidelines.

The cities of Miami, Miami Beach. Homestead, Miramar, Davie, Key West, and the Town of Miami Lakes all have similar mandates about covering the nose and mouth.

