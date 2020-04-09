MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly coughing on a cashier and claiming that social distancing precautions for the coronavirus pandemic are “getting out of hand,” according to a police report.
Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Canfora, 49, of DeBary, on Tuesday.
The cashier at Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City told investigators that Canfora approached her at the cash register and criticized the store’s social distancing measures, which include floor tape marking where customers should stay six feet (two meters) apart.
The employee said Canfora intentionally coughed on her and her register, saying he does the same thing when he sees people wearing masks, and would go later go to a grocery store to cough there.
Canfora told deputies that he works in emergency medical services, though the arrest report didn’t say where. He also denied coughing on anyone and said he does not have any symptoms related to the virus. He said he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.