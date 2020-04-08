



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than two dozen libraries across Miami-Dade are handing out and collecting unemployment applications to those who have been left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are hoping they won’t see a repeat of what happened outside of one Hialeah library on Tuesday.

It was near bedlam at the John F. Kennedy Library. A crowd in uncomfortably close quarters shoved its way forward to a tent where the applications were being handed out.

“I am so scared, I am scared for my life, just for an application,” said one woman waiting in line.

The applications are available online, but not everyone has internet access.

Jessica Tellez said she tried several times to print the application from the state’s website but each time it crashed.

“Everybody is so bunched up, everybody is having no social distancing, everybody is so close together to get this application and I don’t know how it is operating. Everything is very confusing, I’ve been here for three hours already,” she said.

Hialeah police said they kept asking people to keep social distance, but there was only so much they could do.

“They don’t want to voluntarily comply, we begged them and begged them but we don’t want to turn this into a riot or shoving match. We cannot forcibly make them comply,” said Hialeah councilman Carl Zogby.

Miami-Dade is making unemployment applications available at 26 libraries.

The locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The applications will be in English, Spanish and Creole. Return envelopes will also be provided.

Residents can take the application home to fill out and then return it in the sealed envelope by dropping it off in the library location’s book drop or at any CareerSource South Florida location. Applications will be picked up from the book drops every day and delivered to CareerSource South Florida where staff will send them securely overnight to the Department of Economic Opportunity in Tallahassee for processing.

Those planning to pick up an application are urged to practice social distancing and abide by markings on the ground spaced six feet apart.

The following are the 26 library locations where residents can pick up an application:

Allapattah Branch at 1799 NW 35 Street.

Arcola Lakes Branch at 8240 NW 7 Avenue.

California Club Branch at 700 Ives Dairy Road.

Coconut Grove Branch at 2875 McFarlane Road.

Concord Branch at 3882 SW 112 Avenue.

Coral Reef Branch at 9211 SW 152 Street.

Country Walk Branch at 15433 SW 137 Avenue.

Edison Center Branch at 531 NW 62 Street.

Fairlawn Branch at 6376 SW 8 Street.

Golden Glades Branch at 100 NE 166 Street.

Hialeah Gardens Branch at 11300 NW 87 Court.

Hispanic Branch Library at 1398 SW 1 Street.

Homestead Branch at 700 N. Homestead Boulevard.

International Mall Branch at 10315 NW 12 Street.

Kendale Lakes Branch at 15205 SW 88 Street.

Miami Beach Regional Library at 227 22nd Street.

Miami Lakes Branch at 6699 Windmill Gate Road.

Naranja Branch at 14850 SW 280 Street.

North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183 Street.

North Shore Branch at 7501 Collins Avenue.

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch at 2930 Aventura Boulevard.

Palm Springs North Branch at 17601 NW 78 Avenue.

South Miami Branch at 6000 Sunset Drive.

West Dade Regional Library at 9445 Coral Way.

West Flagler Branch at 5050 West Flagler Street.

West Kendall Regional Library at 10201 Hammocks Boulevard.

Residents can call (305) 375-2665 to find their nearest library location providing the printed applications.

Here are the links if you want to print an application at home:

Printable Unemployment Application in English

Printable Unemployment Application in Spanish

Printable Unemployment Application in Creole

