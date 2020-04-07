



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Days after a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy died from COVID-19, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony held a news conference Tuesday morning to respond to criticism by Jeff Bell, president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association Union.

Bell wrote an opinion piece on the Sun Sentinel on Monday saying in part, “Broward Sheriff Greg Tony is failing to lead BSO in the face of an unprecedented pandemic menacing South Florida by ignoring the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association Union and our repeated requests for personal protective equipment, and berating our union when we call attention to public safety concerns.”

Sheriff Tony reassured the public and deputies that they have the personal protection gear or PPE they need as they go up against COVID-19.

“We’ve spent thousands of hours burning the midnight candle to make sure we safeguard this community and the men and women that are out here. For any rogue employee to come off and present these comments that we have failed the community and failed the men and women we are leading, it’s despicable,” said Sheriff Tony.

The sheriff said the agency has put out more than 25,000 N95 masks, nearly 45 thousand surgical masks and 41 hundred bottles of hand sanitizer.

Jeff Bell had this to say, “The surgical masks don’t do anything. The 25,000 masks I’d love to know where he’s handing them out because I’m constantly getting text messages and emails from deputies on the street saying they’re short on supplies.

Bell said he’s speaking on behalf of deputies in the field who are concerned and have contacted him.

“What angers the deputies is if we know there is not enough equipment and we’ve been asking for this equipment and th sheriff is going out in the public saying a completely different story, that’s what’s upsetting to the deputies,” Bell added.

On Friday night, BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett died after testing positive for COVID-19.

