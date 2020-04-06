FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – All Broward County public school campuses were closed Monday due to the coronavirus crisis except for food distribution.
The school district will open four new food distribution sites on Monday.
They are at Castle Hill Elementary in Lauderhill, Palm View Elementary in Pompano Beach, Margate Middle School, and Parkway Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.
They will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.
Families can pick up food for multiple days.
Click Here for a list of all the Broward school district’s distribution sites.
