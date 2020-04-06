



MIAMI (CBSMiami) -More passengers from the Coral Princess cruise ship will make their way home on charter flights from South Florida. Today, a plane will carry 134 people to Columbus, Ohio, New York and Toronto.

Sunday evening, passengers loaded onto buses and were taken to Miami International Airport where they boarded charter flights to California, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Those that are disembarking the ship are required to wear a mask until they are home.

Passengers have been aboard the ship since March 5th.

New travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control require the cruise line to book charter flights or private ground transportation for those disembarking. They are not allowed to travel with others who were not on the ship.

Passengers who have flu-like symptoms will remain on board. Over the weekend, the county sent a doctor and several nurses on board to help and replace the ship’s depleted oxygen canisters.

“We continue to work at the Port of Miami to offload passengers and crew and get them to their homes as quickly as possible, while also helping some very sick patients get the medical care they need,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez.

Two passengers died on the ship.

On Saturday, six people were taken to the hospital, one died shortly after he arrived.

Sunday, eight more people were taken to the hospital.

The coronavirus-stricken ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members had been in limbo for days off the Florida coast before it was allowed to dock on Saturday.

The ship had been on a South American cruise that was due to end March 19 in Buenos Aires. Since then, the ship encountered obstacles to docking because of various port closures and cancellation of airline flights.

Passengers self-isolated in their staterooms and meals have been delivered by room service. Crew members also remained in their quarters when they are not working.

