MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is opening a new drive-through coronavirus testing site at the South Dade Government Center on Sunday.
It’s located at 10710 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the opening Saturday and said the County plans to open more sites across South Florida in the coming weeks.
“We’re working really hard to open up a site at the Youth Fair and hopefully we can open in the early part of next week, so that’ll give us a number of testing sites in Miami-Dade County for folks 18 and over that have symptoms.”
The South Dade Government Center site is for anyone over 18 who shows symptoms COVID-19.
It will offer 300 appointments per day but you must make an appointment.
The number is 305-499-8767, which is also the number to call for a drive-through appointment at Marlins Park.
All of the appointments for Sunday are full, but you can call Sunday to make an appointment for Monday.
