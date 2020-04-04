



MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – Jackson Health System has confirmed seven residents in one of its nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19. It is the Jackson Memorial Long-Term Care Center, one of two nursing homes operated by Jackson Health, Miami-Dade’s public hospital system.

In a statement released Saturday, Jackson says it is “working with the Florida Department of Health and Agency for Health Care Administration to aggressively implement further emergency procedures to protect the other residents and staff at the facility, including the testing of the other 169 residents.”

“The seven positive residents are being transferred to Jackson hospitals for further appropriate monitoring and medical care, despite the fact that most are not symptomatic.”

Facility employees are also being tested and three have tested positive and are recovering at home.

The Jackson statement goes on to say, “The residents and their families are being notified of our comprehensive remediation plan as we remain committed to the safety of our patients and staff. For several weeks, we have taken every precaution possible to protect our staff and the vulnerable patient population at our nursing homes, including restricting all visitors, taking the temperature of every employee as they enter the facility, requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times, and discontinuing all group activities.”

Jackson Health System also tweeted Saturday it currently has 111 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19, a one-day increase of 17 patients.

Another South Florida nursing home also reported a death Saturday.

The Alexander Nininger State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines confirmed the passing of one of its elderly residents.

“It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of one of our hospitalized veterans due to COVID-19 who had been a resident at one of our state veterans’ nursing homes. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of the resident, and to our health care staff who shared in his life’s memories during his stay at the home. They will remain in our hearts and prayers.” – FDVA Executive Director Danny Burgess.