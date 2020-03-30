



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a joint news conference Monday with the mayors of Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach to promote the “Safer at Home” message in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Safer at Home message is simple. Stay home and avoid contact with other people.

That news conference will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Monday at 10:30 a.m. just as the state’s confirmed coronavirus caseload approaches 5,000.

The number of confirmed cases in Florida jumped by 912 cases on Sunday after passing the 4,000 case mark on Saturday, the largest single-day jump. Nearly half of these people are in the hotspot of Miami-Dade and Broward, the state’s most populous counties.

There is a state-run COVID-19 drive through testing site in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium.

RELATED: Do Not Return To Hard Rock Stadium Site For Return-To-Work Clearance

You don’t need an appointment to test at the Hard Rock Stadium but you must meet the criteria for testing.

You must be 65 or older with COVID-19 symptoms or you must be a first responder or healthcare worker.

Over the weekend, the site completed more than 550 tests and more than 100 people were rejected because they did not meet criteria.