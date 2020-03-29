MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you recently visited the Hard Rock Stadium coronavirus testing site, do not return for return-to-work clearance.
The Florida Association of Public Information Officers wants to make it clear the site was not designed for that.
“The Hard Rock Stadium site cannot provide a doctor’s note or conduct repeat testing to indicate a negative result,” the association’s statement read, in part.
The only exception is for those contacted by the site to be retested after the wrong kind of test kits were used on some people.
For follow-up testing, clients are urged to make an appointment with their personal healthcare provider.
As it stands, the Hard Rock Stadium site is only open for people 65 and older with symptoms, medical workers and first responders.
