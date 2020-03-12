



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Princess Cruises is voluntarily pausing operations of its 18 cruise ships for 60 days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Princess Cruises is a global vacation company that serves more than 50,000 guests daily from 70 countries as part of our diverse business, and it is widely known that we have been managing the implications of COVID-19 on two continents,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world,” added Swartz.

The cruise line, which is part of Miami-based Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.

The company says passengers currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren’t disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.

Princess says guests can transfer 100% money paid for a cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice. Adding another incentive, the company says if guests accept this offer, it will add an additional future cruise credit benefit, which can be applied to the cruise fare or onboard expenses.

Princess will honor this offer for those guests who had made final payment and cancelled their booking on or after February 4, 2020. The future cruise credit can be used on any voyage departing through May 1, 2022.

The company also says guests can request a cash refund by filling out a form on Princess.com

Princess Cruises plans to be back in operation beginning with cruises departing May 11, 2020.