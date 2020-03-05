



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida elections officials are watching the spread of the coronavirus in our state ahead of the Presidential Preference Primary on March 17 in order to make sure fears about the virus don’t disrupt Election Day.

CBS4 reached out to local elections officials to find out what steps are being taken to protect voters and poll workers.

In Miami-Dade, the elections department has not received “any questions or comments regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

The department is providing hand sanitizer at all Early Voting locations and they will make sure sanitizer is available at all Election Day locations.

The department estimates overall turnout, including vote-by-mail, early voting and Election Day, to be between 20-25% of Miami-Dade voters.

In Broward, the elections department is making sure each location is fully stocked with handwashing soap and disposable towels and will post a sign asking voters to wash their hands before entering.

Rubber gloves will also be provided to poll workers who are handling and distributing ballots and driver’s licenses, plus all voting locations will be fully stocked with hand sanitizer.

Early voting is already underway in Miami-Dade and begins Saturday in Broward.

Floridians can still request mail-in ballots through Saturday.

