



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Multiple events in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been postponed or canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The following list will be updated daily, so keep checking back for updates.

Miami-Dade County:

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that operations of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, Miami Open tennis tournament, Miami 5K run, and all major events at the AmericanAirlines Arena have been suspended.

March 11th– The Havasi Symphonic Concert Show has been put on pause for now. It was scheduled to take place on March 21, 2020, but was rescheduled for October 24, 2020, at 8 p.m., at Hard Rock Live, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Tickets for seats previously purchased will be honored on the new date.

March 11th– The 11th Annual Women of Influence Premier Cocktail & Charity Executive Networker has been postponed. CEO Kerry-Ann Royes says they are working on securing a future date to continue with the event.

March 12th– City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County Public Schools agreed to postpone the ADL No Place for Hate student performances. Instead, Mayor Gelber and the Anti-Defamation League will be recognizing Miami Beach public schools as No Place for Hate Schools at the upcoming March 18th Commission meeting at 5 p.m.

March 13th-15th– The Miami International Map Fair has been canceled. It was scheduled to take place in HistoryMiami. The event is an international event, which brings drawing dealers, collectors, and others from numerous countries and from throughout North America.

March 14th– The sixth annual Mayors’ Chess Challenge event has been postponed. The event was set to take place Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m. at the Scott Rakow Center in Miami Beach. There is no word yet on a new date.

March 14th– 15th– The 22nd Annual ArtFest in Pembroke Pines was set for March 14-15, along with the 3rd Annual Art Competition Award Ceremony and the Art Fest Artist Dinner have all been canceled. They announced on their website that winners of the Student Art Competition winner will be made at the commission meeting on April 1st.

March 14th -15th– The Miami Gardens Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest has been postponed. City of Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert signed a state of emergency amid the coronavirus situation. They intend on providing updated information on their website for rescheduled dates.

March 15th– Miami’s iconic ‘Calle Ocho’ festival has been canceled. The Latin festival was supposed to take place Sunday, March 15th.

March 15th– The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has indefinitely postponed the planned Blue Forum & Fair over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in large groups. They will refund ticket purchases by the end of the week.

March 15th – Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce canceled their Families In Paradise event that was scheduled to take place Sunday, March 15.

March 17th– The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Coral Gables has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will be moving the festival to a later date.

March 17th – The Greater Miami Symphonic’s Band “Spring Spectacular Concert” was set to take place Sunday, March 17 but was canceled. They have announced on their website that all events through March 31st have been canceled as well.

March 17th-19th– The 35th annual Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – 19, 2020, will be rescheduled. Those who are current badge holders will be contacted for further updates.

March 20th-22nd – The 22nd annual Ultra Music Festival was postponed. Ultra announced on their website they will resume their festivities until March 26th-28th, 2021. Ticket buyers will be emailed regarding further steps.

March 21st-22nd – The 4th annual Doral Food & Wine Festival has been postponed. The decision was made after Doral city officials and announcements from the Florida government made regarding the coronavirus outbreak. A new date for the festival has yet to be identified.

March 27th-March 29th – The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show will not be making its way to Wynwood. The event has been canceled.

March 30th-31st – The E-Merge Americas 2020 conference has been rescheduled for November 4-5, 2020. It was previously slated to take place on March 30th-31st, 2020.

April 25th–26TH – Retro Pop organizers and Mayor Francis Suarez announced the convention scheduled for April 25th-26th, 2020 in Miami’s Convention Center is postponed. They remain “enthusiastic about celebrating Miami’s contribution to 80s pop culture later this year once a new date is set.”

Broward County:

March 13th-14th- The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff event in Fort Lauderdale scheduled for March 13th, along with the March 14th Parade & Festival has been canceled. City manager Chris Lagerbloom says they are “doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our community and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by limiting public gatherings at City-sponsored events.”

March 14th- The Broward Democratic Party postponed the 4th annual Obama Roosevelt Legacy Dinner. It was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020.

March 15th– The 2020 statewide Holocaust Reflection Contest Event at Nova Southeastern University has been canceled. The event was planned for Sunday, March 15th.

March 18th-22nd– The 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival has been rescheduled. It will now take place from August 5-9, 2020. All ticket purchases for the March dates will be honored for the rescheduled August dates.

April 20th– The 4/20 Broward Festival has been postponed. The festival was scheduled to take place Monday, April 20th at 4:20 p.m. – Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 a.m. There is no word on a future date.