



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the coronavirus spreads throughout the country, health officials say handwashing can help you protect yourself.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands after using the bathroom, sneezing, touching your face, or eating.

Not only are you supposed to wash your hands, you’re supposed to wash your hands for 20 seconds.

If you’ve ever tried washing your hands for 20 seconds, you know it actually feels like a long time and can get a little boring.

So the recommendation from health officials, sing “Happy Birthday” twice while washing your hands.

Well that’s no fun, and to be honest it can get a bit annoying.

Fear not though – there are plenty of top artists who call Miami home. So move over “Happy Birthday,” this is how we do handwashing in Miami.

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh la la la

It’s true, la la la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for you

Land in Miami

The air was hot from summer rain

Sweat dripping off me

Before I even knew her name, la la la

It felt like ooh la la la

Yeah no

Sapphire moonlight

We danced for hours in the sand

Tequila sunrise

Her body fit right in my hands, la la la

It felt like ooh la la la, yeah

“It’s Your Birthday”: Luther Campbell

The perfect twist on the Happy Birthday song comes from Uncle Luke. “It’s Your Birthday” is Luther Campbell’s infamous booty shaking birthday song. Definitely a lot more fun than singing the regular birthday anthem. We actually couldn’t find the lyrics to this one but there’s a whole lot of ‘It’s Your Birthday’. If you are from Miami, you probably already know it!

“Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” – Gloria Estefan

At night when you turn off all the lights

There’s no place that you can hide

No no, the rhythm is gonna get’cha

In bed, throw the covers on your head

You pretend like you are dead

But I know it, the rhythm is gonna gey’cha

Rhythm is gonna get’cha

Rhythm is gonna get’cha

Rhythm is gonna get you

The rhythm is gonna get you tonight

No way, you can fight it every day

But no matter what you say

You know it the rhythm is gonna get’cha

No clue, of what’s happening to you

And before this night is through

Ooh baby the rhythm is gonna get’cha

“Whistle” – Flo Rida

Can you blow my whistle baby, whistle baby

Let me know

Girl I’m gonna show you how to do it

And we start real slow

You just put your lips together

And you come real close

Can you blow my whistle baby, whistle baby

“I Know You Want Me” – Pit Bull

Ha ha

Its Mr. 305 checkin’ in for the remix

You know thats 75 Street Brazil?

Well this year gon’ be called Calle Ocho

Ha ha ha ha

Que ola cata

Que ola omega

And this how we goin’ do it

Dale

One-two-three-four

Uno-do’-tres-cuatro

I know you want me (want me)

You know I want cha (want cha)

I know you want me

You know I want cha (want cha)

I know you want me (want me)

You know I want cha (want cha)

I know you want me

You know I want cha (want cha)

“She Bangs” – Ricky Martin

Talk to me

Tell me your name

You blow me off like it’s all the same

You lit a fuse and now I’m ticking away

Like a bomb

Yeah, baby

Talk to me

Tell me your sign

You’re switching sides like a gemini

You’re playing games and now you’re hittin’ my heart

Like a drum

Yeah, baby

Well if lady luck gets on my side

We’re gonna rock this town alive

I’ll let her rough me up

‘Till she knocks me out

She walks like she talks

And she talks like she walks

And she bangs, she bangs

Oh baby

When she moves, she moves

I go crazy

‘Cause she looks like a flower but she stings like a bee

Like every girl in history

She bangs, she bangs