MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the coronavirus spreads throughout the country, health officials say handwashing can help you protect yourself.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands after using the bathroom, sneezing, touching your face, or eating.
Not only are you supposed to wash your hands, you’re supposed to wash your hands for 20 seconds.
If you’ve ever tried washing your hands for 20 seconds, you know it actually feels like a long time and can get a little boring.
So the recommendation from health officials, sing “Happy Birthday” twice while washing your hands.
Well that’s no fun, and to be honest it can get a bit annoying.
Fear not though – there are plenty of top artists who call Miami home. So move over “Happy Birthday,” this is how we do handwashing in Miami.
“Señorita” – Camila Cabello
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya
But every touch is ooh la la la
It’s true, la la la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for you
Land in Miami
The air was hot from summer rain
Sweat dripping off me
Before I even knew her name, la la la
It felt like ooh la la la
Yeah no
Sapphire moonlight
We danced for hours in the sand
Tequila sunrise
Her body fit right in my hands, la la la
It felt like ooh la la la, yeah
“It’s Your Birthday”: Luther Campbell
The perfect twist on the Happy Birthday song comes from Uncle Luke. “It’s Your Birthday” is Luther Campbell’s infamous booty shaking birthday song. Definitely a lot more fun than singing the regular birthday anthem. We actually couldn’t find the lyrics to this one but there’s a whole lot of ‘It’s Your Birthday’. If you are from Miami, you probably already know it!
“Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” – Gloria Estefan
At night when you turn off all the lights
There’s no place that you can hide
No no, the rhythm is gonna get’cha
In bed, throw the covers on your head
You pretend like you are dead
But I know it, the rhythm is gonna gey’cha
Rhythm is gonna get’cha
Rhythm is gonna get’cha
Rhythm is gonna get you
The rhythm is gonna get you tonight
No way, you can fight it every day
But no matter what you say
You know it the rhythm is gonna get’cha
No clue, of what’s happening to you
And before this night is through
Ooh baby the rhythm is gonna get’cha
“Whistle” – Flo Rida
Can you blow my whistle baby, whistle baby
Let me know
Girl I’m gonna show you how to do it
And we start real slow
You just put your lips together
And you come real close
Can you blow my whistle baby, whistle baby
“I Know You Want Me” – Pit Bull
Ha ha
Its Mr. 305 checkin’ in for the remix
You know thats 75 Street Brazil?
Well this year gon’ be called Calle Ocho
Ha ha ha ha
Que ola cata
Que ola omega
And this how we goin’ do it
Dale
One-two-three-four
Uno-do’-tres-cuatro
I know you want me (want me)
You know I want cha (want cha)
I know you want me
You know I want cha (want cha)
I know you want me (want me)
You know I want cha (want cha)
I know you want me
You know I want cha (want cha)
“She Bangs” – Ricky Martin
Talk to me
Tell me your name
You blow me off like it’s all the same
You lit a fuse and now I’m ticking away
Like a bomb
Yeah, baby
Talk to me
Tell me your sign
You’re switching sides like a gemini
You’re playing games and now you’re hittin’ my heart
Like a drum
Yeah, baby
Well if lady luck gets on my side
We’re gonna rock this town alive
I’ll let her rough me up
‘Till she knocks me out
She walks like she talks
And she talks like she walks
And she bangs, she bangs
Oh baby
When she moves, she moves
I go crazy
‘Cause she looks like a flower but she stings like a bee
Like every girl in history
She bangs, she bangs
