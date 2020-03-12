



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just hours after attending a news conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Miami on Thursday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is now self-isolating himself after a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications director Fabio Wajngarten who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Mayor Gimenez says he is waiting for Florida Health Department’s recommendation as to whether he needs to be tested for COVID-19.

I’m currently self-isolating as I await the Florida Health Department’s recommendation as to whether I need to be tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19). — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 12, 2020

Just 90 minutes earlier, Miami Mayor Frances Suarez announced he is now in self-quarantine after meeting with Bolsonaro and his staffer.

In a videotaped message to the community, Mayor Suarez explained, “During the President’s visit to Miami on Monday and Tuesday, I was in the same room as the President and infected staff member.” He said he does not believe he had contact with them and he is not displaying symptoms, he decided to self-quarantine in an “abundance of caution.”

He says he feels fine and continues to lead the city remotely.

He added, “The safety and well-being of the community and staff is his sole focus.”

WATCH THE MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENT

The City of Miami also issued a state of emergency Thursday and activated its emergency operations center to level 2.

The City has stopped granting all special event permits and cancelled all previously scheduled special events.

Officials said the City is focused on protecting the most vulnerable, the elderly and homeless population.

The City is installing multiple hand washing stations where the homeless are known to gather.

Elsewhere in the state, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott is also in self-quarantine after meeting President Bolsonaro and his communications director.

Wajngarten was with Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the United States, where they met with President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

In a statement, Scott says that his office “was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for coronavirus.”

Sen. Scott does not believe he interacted with Wajngarten, but were both in the same room. Wajngarten posted a photo on Instagram of himself posing with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Bolsonaro. Videos of the event also show Wajngarten standing behind President Trump and Bolsonaro.

Sen. Scott is deciding to isolate as a precautionary measure, stating that the health and priority of the American people is not only his focus, but also what led to the decision.

“I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Scott reassured when asking about his current condition.