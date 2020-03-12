



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport prepares for the effects of restricted European travel as coronavirus concerns increase.

We talked to Diane Lavigne, who just arrived from Canada with a supply of masks and gloves.

“When I arrived at 3 a.m. in the morning in Montreal, I put them on and have been wearing them ever since. I will take them off ten minutes from now when I go outside,” said Lavigne.

Princess Cruise Lines is stopping service for two months, but regular Carnival Cruises are still operating normally.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Cancellations in South Florida

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers

Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

Lester and Verna Nevens just flew in from Detroit to begin their five day Carnival Bahamas cruise.

They mailed CBSMiami on what they are doing.

“Sanitizing, taking our temperatures. It’s something they should have done a long time ago.”

The county is stepping up sanitation at all government entities.

The governor has set new temporary rules restricting who can visit senior facilities, those most at risk of contracting COVID-19.